CHARLOTTE — Mikal Bridges found himself on the Knicks' bench for nearly the entire stretch run of the game Friday, watching as his teammates pushed ahead against the Hornets. And, just as he said in Utah when he sat down the stretch, he had no argument with the decision.

“Made the right decision,” said Bridges, who went to the bench with 8:25 to play and only got a couple of defensive possessions in the final seconds of the Knicks' 99-98 win. “Go out there and win the game. That’s the biggest thing, just win the game. But yeah, obviously i got to play better.”

The shooting woes continued for Bridges on Friday, and that was something teammates and coaches assured anyone who would listen would level out over time. But it was hard to imagine it didn’t weigh on him if you watched him struggle through this game, turning the ball over three times — including one unforgivable play before halftime when with 1.1 seconds left, a lazy inbound pass was stolen by Josh Green, who converted a buzzer-beating basket.

“I know he’s not worried about it,” Josh Hart said. “I’m not worried about him. I think the media and people are killing him. He’s in a new situation. He’s in a situation where he’s played [19] games in a different role that he’s played the last four years. So it’s our job to get him going.

“And all the other BS about what we gave up, this that and the other, it means nothing. If we win, if we get a championship, ain’t nobody give a damn about how many picks we gave up. We could’ve given up 15 picks, it don’t matter. At the end of the day we’re trying to win a championship. He’s going to be a key piece of that. And we need to continue to build him up.”

Bridges is shooting just 30.8% from three and when he got to the line for two free throws Friday that marked his first free throws in eight games.

“He’s one of us,” Jalen Brunson said. “We don’t leave anyone on an island, no matter what, no matter what the situation is, whether we’re playing good together or playing bad together, we’ve got each other’s back. That’s just how we are.”

“Mikal’s going to be fine,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “If he were a rookie, I would be worried because you don't know who the rookie is really. There’s not a body of work.”