Mike Woodson plays defense for Carmelo Anthony

The Knicks aren't defending only on the court. Mike Woodson defended Carmelo Anthony on Wednesday against critics who call the Knicks' star player selfish.

Anthony completed the best regular season of his 10-year career. He led the NBA in scoring, the Knicks to a 54-win season and has helped them take a 2-0 lead on the Celtics in their first-round playoff series. But Anthony was called an "overrated ball hog" by a Boston columnist earlier this week.

"I don't really care what other people think about Carmelo Anthony," Woodson said during a conference call yesterday. "Those people are not around Carmelo every day. I know the work the young man has put in as a player. A lot of these people probably never played basketball in their life. They make these comments about Melo not being committed and they don't think this and think that. I think Carmelo is damn committed and he's been that way since I've taken over the team.

"That's the only thing I can judge him by. I like everything about him. I think his teammates love him. I think the fans in New York love what he's brought to the table this year in terms of his play on the floor, and we've benefited from it."

Getting energized

Tyson Chandler played with a little more energy and force in Game 2 Tuesday night, but still isn't all the way back after sitting out nearly a month with a bulging disc in his neck.

Woodson said that Chandler "lost some weight during this ordeal" and still has to get stronger. Chandler had three points, five rebounds and a big block in 22 minutes in Game 2 after looking sluggish and going scoreless in Game 1.