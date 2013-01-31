Mike Woodson's lineup may start small,but it'll finish big

Mike Woodson isn't committing to starting a big lineup, but he said Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire and Tyson Chandler will play together more and finish many games.

They totaled 55 points in Wednesday night's 113-97 win over the Magic. For the season, they have played roughly 100 minutes together and are a plus-26 according to 82games.com.

"Since [Stoudemire's] been back, that big lineup has been fairly positive; I just haven't gotten to it enough," Woodson said. "As we come down this race -- that will be the lineup coming home. We can't have him sitting over there on the bench next to me. I've just got to put him in positions to be successful."

That trio played together for 6:29 of the third quarter and gave the Knicks a six-point lead heading into the fourth. During one 5:35 stretch, they accounted for 14 consecutive points.

"I thought they played great off of one another," Woodson said. "Melo triggered a lot of it with the ball in his hands. [Stoudemire] has become a low-post threat. When he catches the ball in there he has been able to produce and that is going to be huge for our ballclub."

No Kidd

Jason Kidd sat with a sore lower back. It's the fifth game he missed this season because of a back issue. Woodson said Kidd hasn't had any tests, and added he "probably will play Friday." But the Knicks will be cautious with Kidd. It's more important Kidd, who turns 40 in March, is strong and healthy heading into the postseason. "When it really counts,'' Woodson said, "I'm going to need him."

Buzzer-beaters

After saying Sunday that Rasheed Wallace (stress reaction left foot) could start running and maybe even practice this week, Woodson said it's doubtful now. "We'll get through this week and see where we are next week with it and just go from there," Woodson said.