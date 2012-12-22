Mike Woodson says he'll have chat with Amar'e Stoudemire

Mike Woodson said he plans to have a chat with Amar'e Stoudemire on Saturday to "see where he is" -- which doesn't sound like the sort of plan that includes Stoudemire's return to game action by Sunday's game against the Timberwolves at the Garden.

"I'll probably have a long talk with him, just to map out and see where he is," Woodson said before Friday night's game. "Tomorrow, we won't be able to do much [in practice] with the early [5 p.m.] game on Sunday and then the trip out west."

Woodson said he'd like to see Stoudemire, who scrimmaged with the Knicks' D-League crew twice this week, go through a full practice before returning to a game.

Woodson also briefly addressed a report that the Knicks were looking to dump Stoudemire last season and into the summer.

"Amar'e is a big piece of the New York Knicks. That's why he's still here, and we're just trying to figure out after he's healthy, get him back into the swing and flow of things," Woodson said. "That's all I'm concerned about. All that other chatter outside the game, I don't buy into that."

Camby, Wallace updates

Woodson said Marcus Camby (foot) added some shooting work to the running he has been doing, but he still is unsure when Camby will be back. Rasheed Wallace (foot) also remained out, missing his fourth straight game. "He's still day-to-day, just rehabbing," Woodson said. "I don't really have a definitive answer for you when he's going to come back."

Chandler on 'Late Night'

Tyson Chandler appeared on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, his first foray into network talk. "He makes you feel real comfortable," Chandler said.