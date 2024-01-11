In rejecting DPE for Knicks, docs think Mitchell Robinson could return this season

DALLAS — The Knicks got good news buried inside bad news Wednesday. They learned, according to a league source, that the NBA doctors rejected the Knicks’ application for a disabled player exception of $7.8 million for the loss of Mitchell Robinson to ankle surgery. The good news is that the rejection indicates that Robinson could be back before the end of the season.

The application was due diligence on the part of the Knicks front office, taking the chance to provide additional salary-cap flexibility heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline. To receive the DPE the league doctors would have to determine that Robinson was unlikely to return before June 15. The Knicks originally put a timeline of eight to 10 weeks from the Dec. 14 surgery.

On Friday, coach Tom Thibodeau said, “He [Robinson] will be re-evaluated, so probably another four to six weeks and then we’ll have more information . . . And then whatever they feel the best course is for him, that’s what we’ll do.”

In Robinson’s absence, Isaiah Hartenstein has emerged as a force, providing the rebounding and defense that the team is missing in Robinson and also helping to push the Knicks offense with his passing and cutting ability. The Knicks also boosted the defense with the acquisition of OG Anunoby on Dec. 30 and got backup help at center in the deal with the addition of Precious Achiuwa.

The possibility of Robinson returning diminishes the need for the team to search for a proven center to back up Hartenstein before the trade deadline. — STEVE POPPER