Knicks' Mitchell Robinson surprises all by knocking down late free throws: 'It's amazing'

MIAMI — Erik Spoelstra had waited for this moment — midway through the fourth quarter of Game 5 with the Knicks in front — and he unleashed his plan. The Heat began to foul Mitchell Robinson every time they could get within reach, sending him for three late-game trips to the foul line.

“We didn’t expect it,” Jalen Brunson said. “But they’re a great staff over there. But I think we have confidence in Mitch no matter what the situation is. If he goes up there and misses them, he misses them. We’re going to have his back on the other side of the ball. We have great confidence in him.”

But instead of going according to Spoelstra’s plan, it led to a Knicks win and many of the 19,812 fans at Madison Square Garden chanting, “Mitchell Robinson” as they headed out into the night.

The Knicks might not be shocked to hear those chants for his rebounding or shot blocking. But as he stepped to the line for the first time in the fourth quarter he was already 0-for-2 from the line in this game, 3-14 in the series and 7-for-25 in the postseason from the line. And his first free throw of this game, in the third quarter, caromed off the backboard as hard as he delivered it, never touching the rim.

But Robinson, with the Knicks up six and 5:17 to play, made the first free throw before missing the second. Then 30 seconds later he converted a pair and added one of two with 21.3 seconds remaining, enough for the crowd to go wild. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau juggled his lineup at times to avoid the Heat targeting him but when they did, Robinson delivered.

“It felt great in that moment for them to believe in me,” Robinson said. “Knocking them down for the team and stuff like that, it’s amazing.”