Knicks' Mitchell Robinson to miss 8-10 weeks with left ankle surgery

The Knicks announced on Monday afternoon that Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks.

Robinson suffered the injury late in the first half of Friday night's loss against the Celtics in Boston. He underwent an X-ray at halftime that came back negative. Robinson didn't start the second half and only played 4:49 after the intermission. Robinson, however, had additional testing on the ankle after the game.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice Sunday that “he didn’t know” whether Robinson’s injury could be a long-term issue.

“He’s being examined by the medical people,” Thibodeau said. “So, until we get the report, it’s just speculation.”

The 7-foot center has played in every game this season, making 21 starts. He is averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

With Robinson out, Isaiah Hartenstein will likely get his first start of the season Monday night against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Hartenstein has played well as a reserve, averaging 5.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes.