Without Mitchell Robinson, Knicks know they must step up as they begin road trip

After their 136-130 victory over the Raptors on Monday night at the Garden, the Knicks talked about how they need to keep it going on the western swing that begins on Wednesday night at Utah.

The Knicks then go to Phoenix for a game on Friday and then to Los Angeles, where they will play the Clippers on Saturday and Lakers on Monday.

The “western” swing concludes with a game on Wednesday . . . at Brooklyn.

Which is not in the western half of the United States.

“I was told that we were finishing in Brooklyn,” a laughing center Isaiah Hartenstein said. “It’s a short drive for my wife, so she’ll be there.”

If she attends, Hartenstein’s wife will likely get to see her husband play major minutes after the stress fracture suffered by starting center Mitchell Robinson, which will require surgery and will keep the 7-footer out at least eight to 10 weeks.

“I talked to him,” Hartenstein said. “He's doing pretty good. I mean, he's kind of . . . we're all kind of feeling with him. He was having a great season so far. So we're all kind of bummed, but would rather be here to support him . . . But me and Jericho [Sims] are just going to keep holding it down.”

Hartenstein came off the bench on Monday as coach Tom Thibodeau elected to keep him with the second unit and start Sims. But it was Hartenstein on the floor at crunch time.

“It doesn't matter to me,” said Hartenstein, who scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 27 minutes. “To me, it's about finishing. I feel like that's the most important thing. You can have guys start and it’s just like, ‘Oh, yeah, cool. I started.’ The main thing is finishing the game. Whatever coach wants me to do.”

Sims, who had played 25 minutes all season, was on the floor for 21 on Monday. He scored two points with seven rebounds.

“We had a number of guys step up,” Thibodeau said. “Jericho really did a good job for us.”

Thibodeau was happy the Knicks (13-9) ended a two-game losing streak, but wasn’t thrilled they gave up at least 130 points for the third straight contest. Robinson’s absence won’t make the task of getting the defense back up to speed any easier.

Said point guard Jalen Brunson: “Good way to start, basically, this road trip. But it’s terrible news about Mitch. But we’re with him. Praying for a healthy, speedy recovery. It’s going to take all of us to step up.”

The Knicks played without Immanuel Quickley, who is day-to-day with right knee soreness. Brunson played more than 37 minutes and had 21 points and nine assists despite being listed as questionable with a sore ankle.

The Knicks left for Salt Lake City on Tuesday and first face a Jazz team that is 7-16.

“Take it one day at a time,” Brunson said. “Playing some really good teams coming up in some really cool environments. So we’ve just got to be ready to go.”