SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson practices fully for the first time

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson against the Brooklyn Nets...

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson against the Brooklyn Nets in at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2024. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barkerbarbara.barker@newsday.commeanbarb

The Knicks are back to full strength – at least on the practice floor.

Mitchell Robinson practiced fully with the Knicks for the first time this season. Robinson has not played or practiced fully with the team since injuring his ankle in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Also practicing fully with the Knicks was OG Anunoby. He missed the final five games before the All-Star break with a right foot sprain.

“Mitch was good. OG was good,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice.

Thibodeau added that there were no restrictions on either player. Thibodeau said he would have to hear from the medical staff before knowing whether either player would be available for Thursday’s game against Chicago. The Knicks don’t have to update their injury report until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It seems like Anunoby, who was updated to day-to-day on Feb. 10, would be more likely to get the green light to return Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAMES

  • Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils games can be streamed through the Gotham Sports App.
  • For households in Altice’s geographical footprint, MSG also can be accessed via Verizon Fios, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. 
Barbara Barker

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

More on this topic

More Knicks

Robinson, Anunoby back at Knicks practice
Three keys for Knicks as stretch run begins2m read
Altice defends position to state after threat of public hearings over dispute with MSG Networks3m read
Popper: Knicks want to be at their best when it counts, and return of Anunoby and Robinson would help3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME