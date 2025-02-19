Knicks' Mitchell Robinson practices fully for the first time

The Knicks are back to full strength – at least on the practice floor.

Mitchell Robinson practiced fully with the Knicks for the first time this season. Robinson has not played or practiced fully with the team since injuring his ankle in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Also practicing fully with the Knicks was OG Anunoby. He missed the final five games before the All-Star break with a right foot sprain.

“Mitch was good. OG was good,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice.

Thibodeau added that there were no restrictions on either player. Thibodeau said he would have to hear from the medical staff before knowing whether either player would be available for Thursday’s game against Chicago. The Knicks don’t have to update their injury report until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It seems like Anunoby, who was updated to day-to-day on Feb. 10, would be more likely to get the green light to return Thursday.