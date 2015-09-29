More Phil Jackson a good thing for Robin Lopez

Knicks president Phil Jackson has said he will be more involved and hands-on this season. That sounds good to newcomer Robin Lopez.

"Any time we get any chance to learn from somebody like that, with such a wealth, such a vast influence of knowledge, that is a good thing," Lopez said. "Phil Jackson, good thing."

Lopez was the big offseason acquisition for the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $54-million deal to anchor their defense. Jackson believes Lopez was a better fit for the Knicks and complement to Carmelo Anthony than Greg Monroe, who ended up signing with the Bucks.

"One of the things that I just like to be as a basketball player is somewhat versatile," said Lopez, who averaged 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 59 games for Portland last season. "I like to be able to adjust and adapt my game to whatever situation I am in. I kind of hang my hat on being able to help guys out when I am on the floor. All four of my teammates I'm with on the floor, I am looking for ways to make them better."

Lopez's twin brother, Brook, plays for the Nets. There will be plenty of good-natured back-and-forth between the two, and Robin tossed the first barb of the season.

"I love that I am going to have my family out here," Lopez said. "I love that I am going to have my mom out here. The only downside is that I am going to have to see Brook more often."