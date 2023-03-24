Knicks enter final playoff seeding push in frustration mode

ORLANDO, Fla. — Frustration may not be the trait a team wants to cling to as the season winds down and the goal is a playoff run, not scouting lottery picks. But that is exactly where the Knicks find themselves right now.

Jalen Brunson sat out Thursday night’s loss — the latest in a three-game skid — with what the team called a sprained right hand, providing vague details on what happened or when he might be back in the lineup as he was spotted with a hard plastic brace over his hand after the game. Julius Randle was imploding, not only hit with a technical foul for the third straight game, but feuding with teammates trying to guide him away from the officials and then not speaking after the game, even after the Knicks had kept the locker room shut for 40 minutes.

If you need a reminder, those are the two most important players on a team sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Not exactly sailing toward the playoffs on a high note.

“We’re frustrated,” RJ Barrett said. “We’re trying to win. Every game really matters at this point. We’re fighting for our lives. It’s definitely upsetting when you lose. You’ve got to understand that it does happen and we’ve just got to make sure we fix it sooner rather than later.”

Sooner than later is an important take since the Knicks hold just a 1 1/2 game lead on sixth-place Miami, who arrives at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. If Miami wins, their head-to-head record would be 2-2, but the Heat would win the the second tiebreaker as a division winner (The Heat are 3 1/2 games in front in the Southeast Division). Dropping to sixth would mean likely facing Philadelphia rather than Cleveland in the first round.

“It’s just right now our team just, we're out of sorts,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And so you have to pull together when you go through rough times. You get into things together, you get out of things together. So it's just we have to do it, do everything a lot better. And we have to be committed to doing it as a team. There's going to be ups and downs that we have to navigate. Everyone does. And we can't lose sight of what we're trying to get accomplished.”

If they don’t have Brunson it might not matter how they come together mentally or emotionally. The Knicks are 5-5 in games without Brunson this season — 5-6 if you include the loss at Sacramento when he tried to go with a sore left foot for a half before giving in to the pain and having to sit out the second half.

More of a load is forced onto Randle without Brunson and in this recent stretch it hasn’t gone well. He blew up at officials when the Knicks faced the Clippers recently, having words with teammate Evan Fournier and a team security guard when they tried to keep him from advancing on the official. Then Thursday in Orlando he went nose-to-nose with Immanuel Quickley before stalking to the locker room and not being available to explain his actions afterward.

“Everybody’s trying to win. Heat of the moment,” Quickley said. “That’s basically what it is. We all want to win. We’re all trying to get [wins] so. …Honestly, everybody is trying to win. That’s all I can really say. Sometimes that happens. It’s part of sports, part of what it takes to be a professional athlete. It’s not just basketball. It’s other things with that. But everybody is trying to win.”

There are three days off before they host Houston (18-55) on Monday, a chance to get right before facing the Heat.

“Everybody wants to play great,” Quickley added. “Everybody wants to win. Winning solves everything really. But you know, we didn’t play good enough today to win. Got to go back to the drawing board, watch the film, get better and try to get a win against Houston. That’s all we can really focus on right now.”