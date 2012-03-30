NYC high school asks Lin to speak at graduation

A New York City high school won't get its dream graduation speaker — New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin.

Lin said on Twitter Thursday that he can't attend Stuyvesant High School's June 25 graduation but he is honored by the invitation and will visit if possible.

Stuyvesant is a selective public high school whose graduates often go on to Ivy League universities like Harvard, Lin's alma mater. The student body is 72 percent Asian. In a video on YouTube, students praised Lin as an inspiration to Asian-Americans and begged him to be their commencement speaker.

The video features messages from students, teachers and the varsity basketball coach telling Lin why he is important to their school.

Lin promised to make a response video.

Jeremy Lin on Twitter: @jLin7