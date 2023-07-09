Obi Toppin ready to move on from Knicks, make most of new chance with Pacers

LAS VEGAS — Obi Toppin arrived at the Thomas and Mack Center Saturday afternoon at halftime of the Indiana Pacers' Summer League game. He had passed on the opportunity to venture into the Cox Center gym that is attached to see the Knicks, instead taking a seat courtside beside a nearly full roster of his new Indiana teammates.

If that image didn’t convince you that he had put New York in his rearview mirror, you only had to listen to him on a Zoom call Sunday morning. Toppin shrugged off nearly every question about his three seasons in New York, his frustrating ending there and what had gone wrong to take him from the first lottery pick of the Knicks' current front office to being sent away for a pair of far-off-in-the-future second-round draft picks.

“I had a great time with the Knicks,” said Toppin, who was dealt to Indiana in a deal made official Friday. “Obviously, it’s been a dream to have the opportunity to play at MSG and put that Knicks jersey on. But there were great players there, great coaches. Everybody was amazing there. But definitely super excited to have this new journey in Indiana. Super excited for that.

“I had a really fun time in New York. I had a lot of great teammates around me. I’m going to miss all of them. I had a lot of great coaches. The staff there was great. But yeah, I’m just super excited to have the opportunity to be here in Indy and get it started.”

While it’s certainly understandable that the New York native would have wanted more from his time with his hometown team, his tenure ended in frustration and a parting that both sides seemed ready to take. Toppin is eligible for a contract extension and in New York, his role was limited behind Julius Randle. The trade will allow him the chance to find a better opportunity to prove himself.

He contained that frustration publicly throughout his Knicks career until it bubbled over after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals when Toppin reportedly screamed at Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, frustrated with limited playing time in the loss. The two smoothed it over the next day but it put on display that averaging just 15.7 minutes per game as he did last season wasn’t going to appease him.

He never spoke about it — cleared out of the locker room and avoiding the media throughout the rest of the playoffs. And, still, he refused to address the issues even now.

“I’m not going to lie,” Toppin said when asked about the situation that went public in recent weeks. “I [didn’t] really see anything. I ain’t on social media like that. All I’m really focused on is having the opportunity to come out here, meet the new guys, meet the staff and get this fresh start and win some games.

“I’m just like, I’m not really worried about the past anymore, thinking about that. All I’m worried about is this new start, fresh start, and yeah, can’t wait to get out there.”

The closest Toppin came to opening up about the frustration came when he was asked if things could have gone differently.

“All I can do is just do whatever the coach is asking me to do,” he said. “Whether that’s being out on the floor, having great energy, doing whatever I need to do to help the team win. I didn’t get the minutes I wanted. But now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy. I got to work for everything I want. And I’m super excited to start.”