Can the Knicks reach another level the more OG Anunoby plays?

On a night when two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets were at Madison Square Garden, when debate raged about whether Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were snubbed in the All-Star Game voting, OG Anunoby was arguably the best player on the floor as the Knicks dominated the Nuggets.

But after the game was over, wiping blood from his lip — the residue of an elbow Tuesday against Brooklyn and a pass from teammate Donte DiVincenzo on Thursday — Anunoby spoke about still living out of a suitcase in a hotel room and finding his way in New York on and off the court. Which raises the question, can this Knicks team that is 11-2 and the NBA’s best defensive team since his arrival reach another level?

“I think so,” Anunoby said. “I think we’re getting better and better every day, every practice, every stretch we have to pull practices together. The longer we’re together the more we’ll get used to each other and figure out tendencies and just figure out how we’re going to play.”

The funny part of that is that since he arrived in New York on New Year’s Eve, there have been rare opportunities for practice. Anunoby, along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, who joined him in the trade from Toronto, gather ahead of morning shootarounds or the rare practice sessions with head coach Tom Thibodeau and work through lessons to acclimate themselves to the Knicks' system.

Anunoby had 26 points — a high since his arrival and evidence of a point Thibodeau made two nights earlier when he insisted the scoring would come — and six steals against the Nuggets. He was a plus-38 on the night and is a mind-boggling plus-239 in 437 minutes since joining the Knicks.

Those numbers almost certainly are not sustainable, but still, the difference on the team is easily seen without the numbers. His fit has been perfect, a missing puzzle piece that has covered up weaknesses on the defensive end and created better spacing on offense. When the All-Star balloting was revealed Thursday night, Anunoby had zero votes from NBA players, zero from media members and ranked 15th among East frontcourt players in fan voting. But his new teammates certainly appreciate what he’s done.

“He makes life a lot easier,” Brunson said. “He can switch one through five. It looks effortless when he plays out there defensively. So what he’s been able to do has been special. I think we’re a decent defensive team. I think we have a long ways away to be the best. As long as we’re chipping away and not being complacent that’s a good place to be.”

Some of that long way will shorten with time, with an opportunity to practice and learn. Some will come when Isaiah Hartenstein returns to the lineup after sitting with an Achilles injury or the still remote possibility that Mitchell Robinson returns to the lineup.

It is those thoughts that makes you wonder if this five-game winning streak and currently the No. 4 seed in the East is not a high point for the Knicks. The Knicks go for their sixth straight win when the Miami Heat, losers of five straight, visit Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon in a nationally-televised game.

“Did I know this would happen?” Anunoby said. “When I came I wasn’t even thinking about it. I was just trying to get acclimated. But happy it is happening. Whenever we get guys back, Isaiah, Mitch, it’ll be even better. They’re great players. They’ll help out even more. Because just playing them in the past, knowing they're monsters back there, both of them. So it’ll be really good.”

When this game was ending it seemed as close to a celebration as the Garden has witnessed in decades. Randle’s young son, Kyden, took a seat on the bench, slapping hands with Anunoby. Not quite the championship parade speech of Denver’s Mike Malone, but Thibodeau smiled and laughed after the game. Teammates were joking about Brunson’s barely-over-the-rim dunk and mocking his All-Star starting lineup snub. Even if Thibodeau’s smile seemed out of character, his mantras have taken hold and the team knows that even a win like this one is not the goal.

“It’s great,” Randle said. “It’s more about us building the correct habits. Don’t want to get too high or too low, so keep improving. … I ain’t gonna lie to you, bro, it’s regular season. I could care less. I just like the fact that we won, first and foremost. We don’t want to be on that end. We’re building the right habits. But for me, it only matters in April.”