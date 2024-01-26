Knicks, shorthanded in middle, face tall order defending Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

In the best-laid plans of Tom Thibodeau, Mitchell Robinson would have the task of trying to contend with two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic. Failing that, he could turn to Isaiah Hartenstein, who earlier this month helped the Knicks to a one-sided win over the 76ers and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

But as he prepared for a meeting with Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, Thibodeau was left to choose between Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa — who at least can be reasonably described as centers even if they are more hybrid mixes of some power forward skills with enough size to handle the task.

The other options: 6-8 wing OG Anunoby, who at least boasts a resume as an elite defender, and 6-4 Josh Hart, who also was mentioned by Thibodeau as a possibility.

Jokic had 31 points and 11 rebounds through three quarters Thursday night despite being poked in the eye, but the Knicks took a 98-66 lead into the fourth.

The Knicks’ situation at center is not ideal, but that’s the path that Thibodeau must travel these days with Robinson (ankle) possibly sidelined for the season and Hartenstein an unknown. He sat out his second straight game with left Achilles tendinopathy.

“The thing that is unique is because you are put into those situations anyway because of the dribble handoff and pick- and-roll,” Thibodeau said before the game, referring to the possibility of the smaller defenders switching onto Jokic, listed at 6-11, 284 pounds. “Oftentimes there’s going to be switching that occurs.

“We have a lot of confidence in OG’s ability to guard every position on the floor. For that matter, a guy like Josh Hart does the same. That gives us versatility. We’ll be stretching where Julius [Randle] will have him as well. And so, you can defend him great and he still has the ability to make the play and the shot. It will require everyone working together and trying to make him work for things.”

Last season with the Raptors, Anunoby actually was the primary defender against Jokic for 16 minutes and 37 seconds over two games. The results were not promising, as Jokic scored 21 points and shot 75% in that span. But it is an option. Anunoby, despite the size difference, has guarded everyone from point guards to centers, and his tenacity at least is a deterrent.

“The numbers that jump out are that they’re 10-2 since they traded for him and they have the No. 1 defense in that time period,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said of Anunoby and the Knicks. “I’m sure Tom is pretty excited to get a guy like OG who can guard one through five, who’s a winner, another guy that you have immense respect for on both ends of the court.

“Right now, they’re a little banged up with their bigs. But Thibs does a great job and their team has an identity. When you have a Jalen Brunson and a Julius Randle, you know you’re going to be in for a dogfight.”

The Knicks are notoriously silent on the actual nature of injuries, keeping the information tightly guarded. Thibodeau said Hartenstein is “just not quite there yet . . . It’s really a pain tolerance at this time and this point. When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.

“Injuries are part of the game. Next guy get in there and get the job done. It’s just day-to-day. He was a lot better today and we’ll see where he is tomorrow. And go from there.”

And he wasn’t going to reveal his plan against Jokic.

“Jokic is — obviously his uniqueness, he’s a load to deal with,” Thibodeau said. “MVP candidate every year. Just, it’s not just what he’s doing. It’s what he’s bringing out of his team as well. Very unique. Very skilled. Tough, smart. Very gifted passer, playmaker. He can beat you with the shot, the dribble, the post, the pass. Decision-making is very unique. And then it’s a lot more than just that. Well-balanced on offense and defense.”

The Knicks hoped to make up for the absence of their two 7-footers with toughness and hustle, which is the Thibodeau plan for most things. Asked about Hart’s undersized defense, Thibodeau enthusiastically described what he brings to the team.

“For example, at the end of the Brooklyn game, just the hustle,” he said. “It was a great hustle play. Sprint back, block a shot. OG is sprinting with him. He blocks a shot. Then they save the ball and we get a layup on the other end. Those things are hard to measure. Those are great hustle plays.

“If you look at his line, it’s not going to stand out and grab you. I say this all the time about net rating per 48. Not in a given game because it’s not all telling when you look at it. But over a period, it is significant and it does tell you something. When you look at his net rating over the course of the season, you see how much he stands out.”