DENVER — When Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone sat down for his pregame interview and the subject of the Knicks was raised he didn’t mince words.

“For all the Tom Thibodeau haters out there who say he doesn’t coach offense, you just to really appreciate their team,” Malone said. “Because offensively they are elite.”

So he knew what was possible and he warned his team, reminding them of a one-sided loss to the Knicks last season. And then when they took the floor the Knicks put on a display that even in his worst dreams Malone couldn’t have anticipated. The Knicks rewrote their record book as they cruised to a 145-118 win.

For two days the Knicks talked about their defense and how the offensive production had covered up the flaws through the first 16 games of the season. So in the 17th game, the Knicks just managed to completely blot out the defensive end with a masterpiece on offense.

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points. Jalen Brunson scored 23 and handed out a career-best 17 assists and became the first Knicks since Nate Robinson in 2008-09 to post at least 20 points and 15 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had been a game-time decision with a left calf contusion, outplayed Nikola Jokic, with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

The team set a franchise record for most assists in a half with 23, matched the franchise best for a game with 45 assists and for the third time this season they scored 76 points in a half and the 145 points was a season-high.

Brunson deftly orchestrated the show but in the thin air of Denver the Knicks just ran all over the Nuggets, finding openings for three-point field goals and beating them down the floor for breakaway dunks.

The 76-point first half had the Knicks holding a 23-point lead at intermission and it was never in doubt. The Nuggets cut the lead below 20 just once after halftime — to 19 for one possession until the final minutes when Russell Westbrook pulled them within 17 at one point with 24 fourth-quarter points. But they were never able to mount a rally and the Knicks never slowed down.

The Knicks stretched the lead to 82-56 as the Nuggets missed four shots around the rim on one possession and when Towns finally grabbed a rebound he fired it ahead to Anunoby for a breakaway dunk, prompting anther timeout from Nuggets coach Mike Malone.

Anunoby was the show for much of the night, piling up 20 first half points and getting 38 through three quarters — topping his Knicks season-high of 27 and his previous career-best of 36 (against the Knicks) in just 30 minutes.

When the Knicks signed Anunoby to the richest contract in franchise history this summer they were securing for years to come the most potent defensive weapon on their roster, a player capable of guarding point guards one night and centers the next — or on nights like Monday against the Nuggets, doing both and more.

But an early added return on the franchise’s investment has been Anunoby putting up the best offensive numbers of his career. After scoring 27 points Saturday at Utah he entered this game averaging a career-best 17.8 points per game and connecting on a career-high 40% from three.

That is what $212 million will get you and it is what the Knicks need right now — a player who is their best defensive player and who has emerged as a crucial offensive weapon. Brunson remains the captain and the most dangerous weapon on the Knicks with Towns has provided an offensive boost at center that hasn’t been seen at Madison Square Garden since the days of Patrick Ewing.

But Anunoby has developed into a consistent offensive weapon while also being tasked with defending, well, everyone.

“Yeah, all-around,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “ I want him to be decisive. When he plays like that it’s much more effective for all of us.”

When he’s cutting decisively, when he catches and he’s down and ready and balanced and shots with the start he gets into a good rhythm. And running the floor, when he runs the floor and gets into space or he runs to the rim and he catches a small on him those are easy buckets.

“I want him to continue to build on that. Offensively I think we’ve done a lot of great things all year. Tonight was not one of our better nights offensively, but I think guys are working together to create good shots and I think that’s important.”

“Just getting better each and every game,” Anunoby said. “ I’m sure it’s going to keep getting better also. Just comfortable. Just be ready to shoot and not turn down shots, hunting more.

“It’s definitely more open (opportunities). And cutting helps the whole team. Even if I don’t get a shot someone else will be open from a cut, from KAT being out there.”

Notes & quotes: While he was ruled out again Monday Precious Achiuwa has been cleared cleared for practice on this trip. Thibodeau said that he would need a handful of practices before entering a game. Mitchell Robinson is on the trip but not cleared for practice yet. “Precious is doing pretty much everything now,” Thibodeau said. “So he’s gotten some contact. He’s at the next step. He’s getting close. Mitch, obviously, just having him around. He hasn’t been cleared really to do anything other than the rehab part of it. But it’s good to see he’s progressing well also, but he’s not as close where Precious is. But we’re very encouraged with both guys.” Asked if Achiuwa could play on this trip Thibodeau said, “Nah. He’s not quite there yet. So just want to be patient. We don’t want this thing to be recurring. Let him get through it and when he’s ready he’s ready. “