Paul plays down talk of joining Knicks

Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were together in New York Tuesday, but only one of them will be staying to begin this season with the Knicks.

It was two summers ago when Paul raised a glass at Anthony's wedding and toasted the idea of the two joining Amar'e Stoudemire with the Knicks to, in his words, "form our own Big Three." Anthony held up his part last season when he used his leverage to work a trade from the Nuggets to the Knicks and now everyone around the NBA is waiting to see if Paul, the all-star guard from the New Orleans Hornets, completes the pact this season.

For now, Paul is deflecting the talk the same way Anthony did a year ago.

"I try not to pay attention to any of that different type stuff," Paul said. "My heart is in New Orleans and right now."

Paul, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were present to support Anthony's foundation, which worked with Feed the Children to provide food and household items for 900 needy families in Anthony's home borough of Brooklyn. The SuperFriends initially scheduled this event to begin a four-game barnstorming tour in each of their "home" cities, but the tour was canceled because of the tentative agreement reached last weekend to end the NBA lockout.

Anthony was grateful for the support of what quickly is becoming a tight-knit group of stars who have spent a lot of time together since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"These guys aren't even from around here, they don't even play here," he said. "But they came back to somebody else's community to give back and I think that should be the topic of discussion today."

Of course it wasn't. Not with Paul, who can opt out of his contract to become a free agent after this season, in the vicinity of the Knicks, who expect to have salary-cap space to sign him. There was some concern that the new collective-bargaining agreement might hinder the Knicks' chances at completing the superstar trifecta and compete with the Heat for years to come in the Eastern Conference. But the framework of the deal between the NBA and the players leaves plenty of opportunity for it to happen, though Paul, like LeBron, would have to take significantly less to sign with the Knicks rather than stay with the Hornets. Unlike Anthony's case last season, the new deal does not permit Paul to sign an extension for the same amount as if he signed an extension in New Orleans. So there will be a lot to consider.

"Ah man, I have no idea about that type of stuff," Paul said. "I think right now the thing I'm most focused on is getting all these boxes out of my house in North Carolina and getting everything shipped back to New Orleans so I can get ready for the season."

Anthony also is looking forward to the season, which is expected to begin with training camp Dec. 9, once a new CBA is ratified. He had just 32 games, including four playoff games, after the trade last season, so a short camp and preseason means the Knicks have little time to get reacquainted. But Anthony said he can feel the energy in the city for the Knicks to get back at it after the bitter ending of being swept by the Celtics.

"There's so much excitement out here right now, here in New York, surrounding the game of basketball, period," he said. "We're just excited to get back out there and have our shot to go get it."

Melo: Syracuse a sensitive topic. Carmelo Anthony Tuesday declined to discuss his thoughts about the scandal that has rocked his alma mater, Syracuse, which involve allegations of child molestation against longtime basketball assistant coach Bernie Fine, who was fired Monday. There have also been calls for coach Jim Boeheim to be fired.

"My heart goes out to the families," Anthony said, without being specific. "And that's it. I have no comment about the Fine situation or the Boeheim situation. That's a sensitive situation, a sensitive topic, right now. And I don't even want to go there."

Anthony spent just one season at Syracuse, but it was a memorable one, as he led the Orange to the 2003 NCAA championship as a freshman. Anthony has maintained a close relationship with Boeheim and a connection to Syracuse. He donated funds for a state-of-the-art basketball facility on campus, known as Melo Center.

