Phil Jackson’s tweets on Stephen Curry draw a crowd

Phil Jackson is Twitter gold.

Deciphering his tweets or understanding his intent is another story, but the Knicks’ president probably loves that he gets reactions from the masses.

His latest missive came after Warriors guard Stephen Curry tied an NBA record with 12 three-pointers and scored 46 points in an overtime win over the Thunder on Saturday night. Jackson compared him to former guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

“Never seen anything like SCurry?” Jackson tweeted Sunday. “Remind you of Chris Jackson/Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who had a short but brilliant run in NBA?”

They’re not nearly the same player. Curry, who is averaging 30.7 points, is the reigning MVP and the leading candidate to win the award this year. Abdul-Rauf, now 46, averaged 14.6 points per game in his nine-year career. But that received nearly 3,000 retweets and 2,600 likes five hours after Jackson tweeted it.

Jackson later tweeted a “selfie” with Bill Bradley that said, “Lunch with a Goat.” Some might deem that incendiary, but GOAT is an acronym for “Greatest of All Time.”

After firing Derek Fisher, Jackson tweeted a 421-word essay on the type of coach/leader he is looking for and confused many as he discussed “transformational” management as opposed to “transactional management.”

Nearly a year ago, after the Knicks lost to the Cavaliers, Jackson tweeted that the game “gave bb gods heartburn.”

And there was this tweet during the playoffs last year: “NBA analysts give me some diagnostics on how 3pt oriented teams are faring this playoffs . . . seriously, how’s it goink?”

Afflalo hurting

Arron Afflalo didn’t play Sunday night because of a bruised right thigh, according to the Knicks. Afflalo said he has a couple of things bothering him and will get his knee and thigh checked out Monday. He said he likely will have an MRI.

Afflalo suffered the thigh injury Wednesday night in Indiana, and Kurt Rambis said, “It’s gotten a little worse.”

Langston Galloway started for Afflalo.