Phil Jackson talks to Luke Walton about coaching Knicks

Phil Jackson has spoken to current Warriors assistant Luke Walton about the Knicks’ coaching job, a league source confirmed Sunday.

The source called it a “conversation.” The New York Post first reported that they talked. Jackson has said he will speak to people he knows and “has compatibility with,” and Walton fills both criteria. He played on two of Jackson’s five Lakers championship teams.

Whether Walton would want to leave the Warriors for a rebuilding situation is unknown, but a report said he told Jackson he’s not interested at this time.

Walton could be a sought-after candidate this offseason. He led Golden State to a 39-4 mark this season when head coach Steve Kerr was sidelined after back surgery. The Warriors don’t run the triangle offense but do use principles of it.

Jackson said he also will interview interim coach Kurt Rambis, who is believed to be a leading candidate for the job.

Rambis went 9-19 after replacing Derek Fisher and made it a point of emphasis to teach the players the triangle. Fisher tried to add wrinkles to the offense and didn’t have the same relationship with Jackson as Rambis does.

Rambis is expected to stay with the Knicks in some capacity, even if it’s not as head coach.