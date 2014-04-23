Phil Jackson zings San Antonio

Phil Jackson is the Knicks’ president now, but he couldn’t help himself from taking a little shot at the San Antonio Spurs, one of his chief rivals when he coached the Lakers.

Jackson was talking about wanting Carmelo Anthony to take less money in free agency in order for the Knicks to have more flexibility. He cited Tim Duncan, who has done it in San Antonio to help keep the Spurs together and contending.

But right after Jackson praised the Spurs, he retracted his statement and gave them a little zing.

“Tim Duncan making the salary he's making after being part of a dynasty - not a dynasty, I wouldn't call San Antonio a dynasty -- a force, a great force,” Jackson said. “They haven't been able to win consecutive championships but they've always been there. San Antonio has had a wonderful run through Tim's tenure there as a player. He's agreed to take a salary cut so other players can play with him so they can be this good. And that's the beginning of team play.”

Jackson guided the Lakers to five titles - a three-peat and one back-to-back – in 11 seasons as coach. They beat the Spurs four times in the playoffs under Jackson and were beaten once by San Antonio.

The Spurs have won four titles since 1999, almost won their fifth last season and had the best record in the NBA this season.