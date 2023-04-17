Knicks' Quentin Grimes ready to take on bigger role if Josh Hart can't play

CLEVELAND — The Knicks carefully orchestrated their practice session on Monday, moving the media from room to room, down the proper elevator, keeping anyone from getting a good look at Josh Hart — the latest mystery for the team as it makes its way through the first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like Julius Randle’s status before Game 1, the Knicks tried to keep Hart invisible. But unlike Randle — who coach Tom Thibodeau said went through the entire practice with no issues on Monday — Hart is listed as doubtful for Game 2.

Hart was one of the most important players in the Knicks’ Game 1 victory, contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds, tenacious defense and one of the most important shots of the night: a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minutes right after he suffered a sprained left ankle.

“It was pretty light,” Thibodeau said of Hart’s participation in practice Monday. “Just got mainly treatment. Did a little bit of what we were doing. But more mental today. [He’ll] just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is.”

It’s hard to imagine the hard-working Hart sitting out a game, but with him doubtful, more of the load will fall on Quentin Grimes. Making his first playoff appearance Saturday, Grimes did exactly what the Knicks required — tirelessly defending Donovan Mitchell, a thankless task, and then ignored the trash-talking from Mitchell and the screams of the sellout crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to drain a pair of free throws that secured the victory.

Grimes had a quiet game offensively, at least until he quieted Mitchell and the crowd. Mitchell walked up to him while he was at the foul line and officials pulled him away before the first shot. And then when Mitchell wandered into the lane again, Jalen Brunson and Knicks teammates entered the lane, pushing him away.

“He tried to get in my head a little bit,” Grimes said. “I’m too tough for that. It’s all good. He tried to say something. I didn’t even worry about that. Go up there and knock the second one down and ice the game.”

It isn’t the first time Mitchell has done this. He attempted it late in the regular season against the Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams. Williams told him he was going to hit both — and promptly missed both.

“He kind of jinxed himself with that one,” Grimes said. “So I was like, let me make sure I just stay cool and calm and stay to myself, stay in my own head.

“He was just like, he didn’t like the first one because it rattled in a little bit. So I was like, ‘You’re going to like this next one,’ and made sure I knocked down all net, for sure. But I think the atmosphere is going to be even crazier the second game. Physicality is going to be up a notch. So I feel like it’s going to be a really fun game next game.”

Grimes took on the challenge of defending Mitchell for much of the game. Mitchell finished with 38 points but shot 1-for-6 with Grimes as the primary defender, actually doing much of his damage (7-for-13) against Hart. He had only six points against Grimes: a three-pointer and three free throws.

“I don’t think it’s really any more pressure,” Grimes said of possibly missing Hart. “I feel like I’ve been guarding the best player from the other team the whole season. So I feel like it’s just another night, just the stakes are a little bit higher. I’m just going to come in a little sharper probably just knowing that if he doesn’t play, I just have to be more alert at all times whenever he’s on the court.

“Whether I got Darius [Garland] or Donovan. I know [Hart’s] a fighter. He’s going to try to give it a go for sure. So I’m not even really worried about that.”