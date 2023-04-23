Knicks' Quentin Grimes questionable with right shoulder contusion

Quentin Grimes has been a key piece to the Knicks this season, particularly on the defensive end of the floor as he has taken on the task of defending the opposing team’s best perimeter threat — in this case, Donovan Mitchell.

But Grimes left the game late in the second quarter Friday with what the team called a right shoulder contusion. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We just did film today. He’s feeling a little better. We’ll see where he is [Sunday].”

Thibodeau wasn’t precise in where or how Grimes suffered the injury, but with the Cavaliers running him through an array of screens to free up Mitchell, he said, “There’s a lot of contacts going through screens. So it could have happened on any one of those.”

Jericho Sims was listed as out for Sunday with a sore right shoulder.

Celebration

While it was wild inside Madison Square Garden, it might have been wilder on the streets outside the arena Friday night as the fans celebrated long into the night, celebrating as if it was a championship earned rather than just one game in a best-of-seven series.

Jalen Brunson has seen his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, set off chaos after their postseason success. And this one echoed that.

"It’s impossible not to see that,” Brunson said. “New York fans are great. When they’re excited, it’s amazing to see. It’s the best fan base I’ve ever seen.”

Maybe the city wasn’t as well prepared as Philadelphia — since they have taken to greasing lamp posts to keep fans from climbing them on the city streets. Fans were able to make their way up the posts Friday.

“I didn’t see that,” Brunson said. “But Knicks fans, they’re amazing.”