Report: Former Cavs GM David Griffin on Knicks’ list of possible replacements for Phil Jackson

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks are assembling a list of candidates to replace Phil Jackson as president, and former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is on it, according to an ESPN.com report.

Griffin spent three seasons as the Cavaliers GM, and the team reached the NBA Finals all three years, winning one championship.

The report stated that Griffin has had a conversation with the Knicks and will be among the people interviewed for the opening that was created when the team officially parted ways with Jackson Wednesday.

Knicks GM Steve Mills is running the day-to-day operations and is focused on free agency right now. He’s working with Tim Leiweke, the former CEO of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, on finding a new president.

Other names that have been linked to the Knicks include Toronto president Masai Ujiri and Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti. But since both are under contract, it would require compensation to their respective teams to pry them from their deal, likely in the form of draft picks.

The Knicks would rather not part with any first-round draft picks as of now. Griffin is unemployed so the Knicks wouldn’t have to give up anything for him.

ESPN.com also reported that intermediaries for Kentucky coach John Calipari reached out to the Knicks, and that the team currently is not interested. Calipari is a master recruiter and has relationships with many players. Calipari refuted the report on Twitter.

“NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf,” Calipari tweeted. “I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time!”