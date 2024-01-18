RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley expect rush of emotion in return to MSG

TORONTO — There was a moment in the first quarter Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena when RJ Barrett was in the middle of the lane and fired a pass to a wide-open Immanuel Quickley in the corner and he buried a three-pointer, skipping upcourt as the Miami Heat called timeout to desperately try to stop what seemed like an avalanche crashing down on them — the two leading what would grow to a 37-point lead for the Toronto Raptors.

And it seemed as if that was the moment that was supposed to go on at Madison Square Garden for years to come. Two homegrown young players, first-round draft picks, budding stars, who would help the franchise to great heights.

But that came to an abrupt end on December 30 when they both received an early-morning phone call that they had been traded to the Raptors. And while it seems to be one of those rare trades where both sides are pleased — the Knicks banking on OG Anunoby to be the missing piece to their next-level push and the Raptors getting a Toronto native coming home in Barrett to rouse the home crowd and in Quickley, a point guard who they believe is just beginning to touch his potential.

But before any of those long-term questions are answered, Saturday night another one awaits — how will the New York fans greet them when they come back to Madison Square Garden for the first time as opponents.

“I love the fans,” Barrett said. "I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I love the fans and I appreciate them rooting for me. I appreciate them getting on me. Everything was always love in New York. I really from the bottom of my heart truly enjoyed being there.”

Quickley expressed the same sentiments, noting, “I even said it in my Instagram and [The Players] Tribune thing that it was nothing but love when I was there. I feel part of my childhood is gone because that’s kind of where I grew up as a professional basketball player. I was in New York my whole life. Change is always crazy but it happens.”

It does, but this one caught them both by surprise. Quickley was sleeping in a hotel in Indiana, waiting for that night’s game. Barrett was on his way downstairs in the hotel for treatment to get ready for the second night of a back-to-back. And then suddenly they were on a plane back to New York.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives around Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of an NBA game Wednesday in Toronto. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Quickley may have seemed the more likely player to be dealt — entering restricted free agency at season’s end and stuck as a sixth man in New York, albeit one of the best in the NBA, behind Jalen Brunson. But worth more to a team like Toronto where he is a starter and a key piece to their rebuild. From a team that won an NBA title in 2019, just one player — Chris Boucher — remains on the roster after the team dealt OG Anunoby to New York and then agreed in principle to a deal sending Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

“Business of basketball,” Quickley said. “The Knicks made a decision, not really much you can do about it besides say goodbye to everybody and move on. Expecting to play a basketball game that day and didn’t.”

Barrett had heard his name in trade talks in the summer of 2022 when the Knicks were trying to land Donovan Mitchell, but when those talks fell short the Knicks signed him to a four-year, $107 million extension which sounded like a vote of confidence to some, although Barrett laughed Wednesday night and said, “I got a payday. That’s what I was thinking. I was happy.”

Both players seem to be flourishing with the change. Once the shock wore off, Barrett moved in — temporarily — with his parents. Back home with friends and family, he has been embraced by the city, a product of Toronto and speaking fluent French he is able to be a face of the franchise in two languages. Quickley is still finding his way, “Everything’s new, totally different country. I’m still learning everything, still learning my routines, still learning names,” he said. But on the court he has seen his minutes increase, his usage jump and the notion that he was not a starter be dismissed.

“You’ve got an All-NBA player, you’ve got soon to be All-Star over there,” Barrett said of Randle and Brunson. “Those guys are putting up a lot of points every night. A lot of assists. They’re really doing everything over there. With them, I always looked at them tried to watch what they do, learn, grow my game. I always tried to help, see where I fit in along with those guys. I thought we were a three-headed monster for a little bit. Obviously, as time goes along, they made the trade and it’s been working well for them. So I’m happy for them.:

The Knicks ran off five straight wins after Anunoby arrived, finding him the versatile defensive wing they needed while clearing out the crowded offensive style of Barrett that conflicted with Brunson and Randle. The Raptors have had ups and downs and now are in limbo as they shed veteran pieces and accumulate draft picks and young players to surround Scottie Barnes.

Still, something is lost with the departures. Barrett was not the team leader anymore, not with Brunson’s arrival. But he was still a standup voice in the locker room — and one who could handle New York, the ups and downs that have ruined bigger names. While Randle had a very public falling out with the fans, Barrett never was shaken by the ups and downs.

“I think everyone gets frustrated a little bit,” he said. “But I think for me I always remember who I am. I had my parents staying in my ear, my family staying in my ear. I kept working. I didn’t try to get into any back and forth. I understood also, one thing you’ve got to know about the Knicks fans, they’re passionate. They want to win. They want to win just as bad or maybe more than the players do. To understand that was huge for me.”

So it’s little surprise that when he is asked about his favorite moment from his nearly five seasons in New York, he starts to describe the game-winning, opening night shot to beat Boston — and start “Bing Bong” as a battle cry In the streets around the Garden, but he then corrects himself.

“No, my favorite moment was when we ran out of the tunnel the first playoffs after having no fans all year and hearing the sold-out crowd,” Barrett said. “That was insane.”

Will it sound that way at the Garden when he and Quickley are introduced with the Raptors Saturday?

“Going to be a lot of fun, going back to a place where my NBA career started,” Barrett said. “It’s going to be cool. There’s going to be a lot of mixed emotions. Trying to focus is going to be the main thing . . . Bittersweet because of course I enjoy being here, playing for the Raptors, being at home. But then leaving New York, the place that has kind of been home for me the last four and a half years, it’s definitely difficult. A lot of memories, a lot of teammates, just friends and staff and a lot of coaches. Man, it’s everything. All the relationships I built over there. That part is tough for sure.”