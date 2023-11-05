Knicks hoping RJ Barrett returns as they face new-look Clippers with James Harden

GREENBURGH — The Knicks went through practice Sunday morning and emerged hopeful of getting RJ Barrett back after he went through a full practice session. And they were just as aware of a more high-profile addition facing them as James Harden readied to make his debut with the Clippers Monday at Madison Square Garden.

While Harden may be the more newsworthy arrival, for the Knicks the concern is about themselves and getting themselves right as they have struggled to a. 2-4 start on the season. And getting Barrett back after a two-game absence would be a big part of that.

“He’s been great, had a great start to the season,” Jalen Brunson said of Barrett. “He adds everything. He does it on both sides of the ball, and he has that mentality that he goes out there every night no matter what’s happening, he’s trying to win. So he’s a key for us.”

Barrett had been the steadiest Knicks contributor through the first four games, leading them in scoring in that time at 21 points per game and connecting on 42.9% from beyond the arc — for a team that has been desperate to find offensive consistency elsewhere. But he banged up his left knee in the season-opener and sat out the last two games with what the team called soreness.

“He practiced today,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Going to see how he feels tomorrow. He went through all of practice today. We’ll see how he feels. I would assume. If he’s good . . . Just some soreness that cropped up. Said he’s feeling a lot better.”

At least with Barrett the Knicks know what they are getting. In the new-look Clippers the Knicks are the first team to face them since Harden was added. While Harden is going to be a starter just how he fits alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook remains to be seen.

Harden has had time to acclimate himself to the Clippers, spending four days with the team since the trade from Philadelphia. The Knicks have just individual history to try to plot how to defend this star-filled team.

“They’re a great team before the trade,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously, add another great player to the group, so that’s the challenge that you face every night. We know how good he is, he’s proven that throughout his career. But they’re a lot more than one guy obviously. We’re going to have to be great for 48 minutes.

“The thing is you know those guys because you’ve dealt with them, they’ve been around a long time. You already have a pretty good idea of the things Harden will do because of the way he’s been used in the past, the way they play, so that’ll be a pretty easy transition for them.”

"I think we just focus on what they’ve been running and obviously Harden’s playing style and stuff like that,” Josh Hart said. “It’ll definitely take a little bit of getting used to in terms of preparation for that team. Obviously, they’re an extremely talented team. So definitely makes it a little harder. Just cause you don’t know what some of the lineups might be or those kind of things. Just have to make sure we’re playing well or giving effort,”

Effort is something that the Knicks have relied on in previous years and Hart said that it has to be better now.

“Got to give effort no matter what,” Hart said. “That’s something we can get better at. I think defensively we’ve been really good this year. I feel we can even be better. The effort has been OK this year . . . . We can step the effort up. That’s been the biggest thing.”