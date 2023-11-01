SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

Knicks' RJ Barrett sits second game of back-to-back against Cavs with knee soreness

Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward...

Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By Laura Albaneselaura.albanese@newsday.com@AlbaneseLaura

The left knee RJ Barrett tweaked during the Knicks season opener came back to bite him Wednesday, as he was downgraded from questionable to out in the second game of a back-to-back against Cleveland. The Knicks are calling the injury soreness.

Barrett was ruled out shortly before tip-off after Tom Thibodeau deemed him a game-time decision in his pregame news conference. This is a different knee from the one he sprained last year, which cost him the end of the season.

Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a reporter, feature writer and columnist covering local professional sports teams; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

More Knicks

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME