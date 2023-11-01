Knicks' RJ Barrett sits second game of back-to-back against Cavs with knee soreness

The left knee RJ Barrett tweaked during the Knicks season opener came back to bite him Wednesday, as he was downgraded from questionable to out in the second game of a back-to-back against Cleveland. The Knicks are calling the injury soreness.

Barrett was ruled out shortly before tip-off after Tom Thibodeau deemed him a game-time decision in his pregame news conference. This is a different knee from the one he sprained last year, which cost him the end of the season.