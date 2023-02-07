Knicks' RJ Barrett will 'try' to play vs. Magic as he recovers from illness

ORLANDO, Fla. — RJ Barrett, who missed the Knicks’ most recent game with what the team called a “non-COVID illness,” said “I’ll try” when asked on Tuesday morning if he will be able to play on Tuesday night against the Magic.

Barrett said he started feeling ill on Sunday just as he arrived at Madison Square Garden for the game against the 76ers. Barrett went through his warmups but decided he would be better off not playing. He still sounded congested on Tuesday.

The Knicks went on without him to beat the 76ers, 108-97, with Evan Fournier scoring a season-high 17 points in 23:58 off the bench.

“That's called a team,” Barrett said. “So like, one of us is out — I mean, we already have [Mitchell Robinson injured]— but it just speaks to our team and guys getting more chances and getting more opportunities and just showing what they can do. We’ve got a full squad. So it's very encouraging to see.”