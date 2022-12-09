RJ Barrett may fill in at the four with Obi Toppin out

CHARLOTTE — There are times when a question has to be asked but the answer already is known. So when RJ Barrett was asked this one Friday morning, the interviewer and the interviewee both knew the answer already.

With Obi Toppin sidelined for what figures to be at least a month, could Barrett, who already is playing more minutes than any player on the Knicks roster, shoulder more of the load as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau suggested?

“Remember when I was playing 37 [minutes per game]?” Barrett answered with a smile. “Yeah, so I’m good.”

Friday night against the even more shorthanded Hornets — missing LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. and Gordon Hayward — will be the first test for how the Knicks will handle the absence of Toppin, who suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head Wednesday in the win over Atlanta.

With the rotation pared down to nine players before the injury and the team actively shopping some of the players moved out of the game plan — Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose — the Knicks now need to find a way to make up for the 17 minutes per game Toppin was playing.

Thibodeau’s first option after that game was, “We’ll figure it out. I like the idea of RJ being there some. I think he showed us last year how effective he can be at the four, so I think that can be a possibility.”

Barrett is playing 33.5 minutes per game this season and as he noted, he was second — only to teammate Julius Randle — in minutes played in the 2020-21 season. It was actually 34.9 minutes per game and he played every game that season, but point made — he is a workhorse. But he is also 6-foot-6 and a wing who now will be asked to face off against bigger opponents and help more on the boards than he has.

“I’ve done it before,” Barrett said. “A lot of teams go small nowadays. I don’t think it’ll be anything too crazy. It’ll be fun. We’ll pick our spots and we’ll see how it goes.

“I do what I’ve got to do. Whatever it is it doesn’t matter where coach puts me. I’ll do what I’ve got to do. … Today’s NBA is different. It’s having another wing out there. You see Julius — he’s a wing. He just happens to be a monster.”

“It just makes our ability to score probably going to go a little easier,” Immanuel Quickley said. “Just because you have somebody who can shoot it like RJ at the four, can get downhill, can attack, can create plays for others. Really, just have to be aware of the rebounding if he's playing the four. Everybody's got to box out a little bit more, try to help on the boards.”

The easy solution could be a few more minutes for Randle and a few more for Barrett. Thibodeau has held tight when he has removed players from the rotation, but Reddish certainly could help with his size and defensive ability. He would have to find his way out of the doghouse, which could be shaky considering the team has already been discussing trade possibilities.

It’s more than minutes though that the Knicks need to replace with Toppin out. While his play has been spotty, he delivers one thing that seems irreplaceable.

“Missing Obi is a big thing,” Barrett said. “He’s such a ball of energy, man, going out there. When he’s out there we just play faster. We play so much better. … That’s a guy, his energy and spirit, you always know he’s going to have a smile on his face. He’s going to bring positive energy. So that’s going to be missed for sure."