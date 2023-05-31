Scott Perry will not return to Knicks with contract expiring this summer, source says

Scott Perry arrived as the Knicks general manager in 2017, tasked with bringing stability to a franchise in turmoil. He achieved that, settling the waters and bridging the gap as a new front office took hold around him. But with his contract running out shortly, Newsday has learned that Perry is not returning.

A source confirmed that Perry will move on when his contract expires this summer. The legacy will be stability and success in an organization that had rarely seen it for two decades.

Perry joined with Steve Mills, providing a veteran basketball personal man in the wake of the Phil Jackson era and first smoothed the exit of Carmelo Anthony, setting the team on a new path. As general manager, he drafted RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson and signed Julius Randle.

When Leon Rose arrived as team president, bringing with him his own advisors, he kept Perry in place, signing him to a contract extension in July, 2021, and he remained an active voice as the team made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. But his voice diminished with time as William Wesley, along with Gerrson Rosas, who joined as a senior basketball consultant, took a more prominent role in shaping the roster.

While the Knicks have been successful in recent years with this combined leadership in the front office, there is the occasional finger-pointing and when the team traded for Cam Reddish and then discarded him in a deal a year later blame was put on Perry for advocating for the deal — which in the end did bring Josh Hart to New York.

Perry joined the Knicks in July 2017 — just three months after he was hired by the Sacramento Kings as vice president of basketball operations. The Knicks surrendered a 2019 second-round pick as compensation to bring him aboard. Perry briefly ran the entire basketball operations for the Knicks before Rose officially replaced Mills.

After the deal to send Anthony away after a long, contentious battle between the player and front office when Jackson was in charge, Perry’s biggest deal was the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. That trade landed the Knicks two first-round picks and cleared salary cap space that allowed them to sign Randle, along with other moves that helped create the current roster.

Besides Barrett and Mitchell, the Knicks also drafted Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride during Perry’s tenure.