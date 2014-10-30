Shane Larkin replaces injured Jose Calderon in Knicks' lineup

Jose Calderon's Knicks' debut was put on hold after he felt "discomfort" in his calf during his pregame workout.

Derek Fisher had announced that Calderon was in the starting lineup less than two hours before tipoff, but the sudden change led to Shane Larkin getting his first NBA start.

Calderon hurt his calf in the fifth preseason game, and missed the last two. He had picked up the triangle offense quicker than any of the Knicks, and is an upgrade from Raymond Felton, for whom he was traded. Fisher isn't sure of Calderon's status Thursday night in Cleveland. Larkin, acquired in the same deal as Calderon, finished with six points and three assists.

Pau: Maybe Marc

The Knicks didn't have the money to sign Pau Gasol in the summer, but they should have enough to get his brother Marc.

The Grizzlies' big man is on the Knicks' wish list this summer when they will be well under the cap. Pau, who signed with the Bulls, said it's "possible" Marc could end up with the Knicks. "I talked to my brother enough about Phil [Jackson] that he knows what he brings to the table," Pau said.

Pau played for Jackson and with Fisher, and said his relationship with them was the reason he considered the Knicks.

The King awaits

The Knicks get the first crack at LeBron James with his new/old team Thursday night in Cleveland, as they complete a season-opening back-to-back against the two teams expected to battle for the Eastern Conference championship.

"The NBA know what they was doing," Carmelo Anthony said. "But as a competitor if you don't like this, I don't know what's wrong with you. If you don't like to open up against Chicago and Cleveland, as a basketball player this is the best it's going to be."

All access for fans

MSG Networks announced it will launch "MSG GO" in December. The service will allow fans access to live Knicks games as well as other MSG programming to participating television providers that carry MSG.