Slumping Knicks can't afford to overlook winless 76ers

So here's the skinny on where the Knicks are right now, and it's not terribly pretty: They can't even take a game against the winless Philadelphia 76ers for granted.

The 76ers, who play at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, are not only the worst team in the NBA, they could possibly be the worst team in the history of the NBA. A loss Tuesday night to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers would drop the Sixers' record to 0-19, setting an NBA record. Right now, at 0-18, the 76ers are tied with the 2009-10 Nets for worst start to a season.

The Knicks (8-10) dropped their fourth straight on Sunday night and know that they are in no position to overlook any team.

"There's a lot of dangers," Aaron Afflalo said when asked about playing Philadelphia. "They're professionals. They're in this league for a reason. We're going through our own semi-mini losing streak here. So, we don't intend to have any letdown on our home court on Wednesday."

The Knicks' most recent loss was a 116-111 overtime defeat to the Houston Rockets. The Knicks, playing without leading scorer Carmelo Anthony, blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Anthony was scratched from the lineup less than an hour before tipoff because of an undisclosed illness. The team did not practice on Monday and there was no update on Anthony's condition.

A loss to the 76ers, however, would be far more devastating as that team's problems predate this season. Philadelphia heads into Tuesday night's home game against the Lakers having lost an NBA-record 28 straight games dating to last season.

Said Afflalo: "We need to get back to our winning ways no matter what their circumstances."

Notes & quotes: It appears that Cleanthony Early may final get more playing time; he just won't be getting it on the Knicks. The team announced that it was assigning Early to their developmental team in Westchester. Early, who had a decent preseason, has played a total of 24 minutes in the regular season . . . Dwight Howard had a nasty dunk over Kristaps Porzingis, and the Knicks rookie says he isn't going to try to forget about it. Said Porzingis: "Yeah, he dunked on me. He got me. I was asking the guys when is the next game against Houston, I want to get him back. But I've got to wait until next season. You know, it happens. He's a great player. He dunked on me. I'm looking forward to playing next time against him."