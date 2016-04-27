Source: Phil Jackson meets with David Blatt about Knicks job

Knicks president Phil Jackson met with former Cavaliers coach David Blatt about the team’s coaching position earlier this week, a source confirmed.

Blatt was fired by Cleveland midway through the regular season with the Cavaliers atop the Eastern Conference with a 30-11 mark. He was 83-43 with the Cavaliers and guided them to the NBA Finals last season.

It’s not immediately clear how serious Jackson is considering Blatt for the position. Interim coach Kurt Rambis also is a candidate.

Jackson has been emphatic about wanting to run a system with the Knicks. Blatt, who was very successful coaching in Europe before the Cavaliers hired him in 2014, utilizes the Princeton offense. He’s also a former teammate at Princeton with Knicks general manager Steve Mills. But Jackson is a triangle disciple. That offense helped Jackson win an NBA record 11 championships.

Jackson held a triangle seminar/mini-camp for Knicks players last week, according to a source. Rambis was a part of the seminar and believes in and runs the triangle, having been an assistant under Jackson for seven seasons with the Lakers.

Two days after the Knicks’ season ended, Jackson said he would interview “only people I probably know” and he wanted “someone who has compatibility with what I do as a leader and would have to be in sync with what we do.” He also said he would “reach out to make connections to some people.”

Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” first reported Jackson’s meeting with Blatt.

Jackson also spoke to his former player and current Warriors assistant coach Luke Walton shortly after the season ended. But it wasn’t a formal interview, Walton told reporters.