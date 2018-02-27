Steve Kerr agrees with LeBron James about refs

Steve Kerr was a great three-point shooter who coaches a team of great three-point shooters. Yet the Golden State coach agrees with LeBron James’ recent statement that today’s officiating caters more to outside shooters than it does to drivers. Kerr went so far as to say it was “almost a joke” the way officials protected shooters in last year’s playoffs.

“It has changed a lot. Twenty years ago, you were allowed to literally smack the shooter on the hand, and if it was after the release, it didn’t matter,” Kerr said before Monday night’s game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “You could run into the guy. You had Reggie Miller kicking people, the refs didn’t know who was fouling whom. Now there’s a huge emphasis on protecting shooters to the point where last year in the playoffs, it felt like it was almost a joke. Ten fouls on three-point shots a game, where one guy is grabbing the other guy’s arm and flailing and flopping.”

Kerr went on to say, however, that it’s never been this hard to be an official because shooters are taking more and more liberties. “I think what happens in this league is the players test the boundaries every single night and try to fool the refs,’’ he said. “And why not? They’re trying to win.”

Kerr doesn’t regret turning down Knicks

Kerr, who turned down a coaching job with the Knicks in 2014 to take the Warriors’ job, somehow managed to keep a straight face when a reporter asked him if he ever thought about what might have been in New York. Said Kerr, whose Warriors have reached the Finals in each of his three seasons, “No, I don’t look back. I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Porzingis has date at practice facility

Jeff Hornacek said the plan is for Kristaps Porzingis to be at the team’s practice facility when the Knicks return from a four-game road trip that starts on Friday against the Clippers and ends the following Friday in Milwaukee. Porzingis, who underwent surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee on Feb. 13, isn’t expected to be back on the court until deep into next season. It’s not clear whether he will be doing his rehab at the team’s facility.