The day after: Does ref have it out for Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony?

TORONTO — Carmelo Anthony doesn’t believe he said anything to deserve being ejected from Friday night’s game in Boston, but stopped just short of saying official Tony Brothers has it out for him.

“I always feel like it’s something,” Anthony said. “I don’t want to say that it’s personal but I always feel like it’s something.”

His wife, LaLa, tweeted after the game that Brothers “hates Mel. It’s personal. Always has.” LaLa had some more pointed tweets, including “U just get tired of watching the same [stuff] over and over again.”

Anthony picked up two quick technical fouls after arguing with Brothers about a loose-ball foul with 4:44 left in the first half of the Knicks’ 115-87 loss to the Celtics. Anthony left the arena without talking to reporters, and still seemed annoyed about what happened when he first addressed it Saturday.

He said he doesn’t plan to have any communication with Brothers if he officiates another Knicks game.

“I have nothing to say to him,” Anthony said. “It ain’t personal with me, on my end. I don’t have anything to say to him. He’ll ref. I’ll play. I’ll keep my mouth shut next time.”

Courtney Lee and Derrick Rose were the two closest Knicks to Anthony when he picked up his second technical. They both said he didn’t think he said anything inflammatory and that Anthony was talking calmly.

“I always feel like it’s something,” Anthony said. “I didn’t think [Friday] night would cause a tech or an ejection at that point in time. I really don’t know what to say about the situation.

“I don’t feel like I said anything worth one, getting a tech and two, being ejected.”

The Knicks were in a close game at the time. It was 44-38 when he got ejected, and the Knicks fell apart. Anthony didn’t necessarily sound remorseful about letting the Knicks down. He was more defiant about what led to him being thrown out.

“I don’t even know the last time I’ve been ejected from a game of basketball,” Anthony said. “I don’t even know what that feels like. To be on the road and playing in a game of that stature and to be kicked out of the game for what reason — because of a couple of bad words? I don’t know.”

The last time Anthony was ejected was Dec. 21, 2012, after being hit with two technicals against the Bulls. The NBA later rescinded the second technical.

After Friday night’s game, Brothers answered “No” when a pool reporter asked if he had a history with Anthony, and defended his position by saying “bad language” earned the two techs. Anthony said he didn’t speak to Brothers after the game.

“I thought it was two quick technicals,” Anthony said. “But what can I do at that point in time? I wasn’t going to argue or fight it, make the situation worse than what it was.”