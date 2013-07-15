Tim Hardaway Jr. bruises wrist but impresses

Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a bruised left wrist during his second summer-league game Sunday, and he's hoping it doesn't keep him off the court for long.

The Knicks rookie suffered the injury toward the end of the first quarter when he tripped during a fast break and broke his fall with his left, non-shooting hand.

Hardaway, the Knicks' first-round pick in last month's draft, didn't return after the first quarter. The Knicks said X-rays taken at halftime were negative. He sat on the bench with an ice pack on his wrist for the remainder of the game.

"I tried to brace my landing and it didn't go so well for me," he said after the Knicks' 82-69 win over the Wizards. "But I'm good now."

Hardaway stayed in the game for a few minutes after hurting his wrist and still was productive, even though he admittedly went strictly to his right every time he touched the ball.

He finished with nine points, shot 3-for-6 from the field and impressed coach Mike Woodson. "He's a 6-4, 6-5 kid that plays bigger than he is," Woodson said, "and he possesses a great jump shot."

Hardaway has displayed an impressive court presence and it's clear he doesn't lack confidence.

Perhaps that's the result of being the son of an NBA star. The elder Hardaway, who works as a scout for the Miami Heat, has been watching from the stands and has been joined in the gym by former Golden State Warriors teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

"There's a reunion up here, I guess," Hardaway Jr. said. "I'm a little too young to remember that, but it's awesome."