Tyson Chandler's wrist still bothering him

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Tyson Chandler was hoping his injured left wrist would heal over the All-Star break. But he had trouble catching the basketball during Knicks practice Tuesday and wouldn't rule out sitting out if it continues hampering him.

"If I feel like it's doing more harm than good, then maybe we'll discuss it," Chandler said. "I kind of felt that way in the last couple of games because I felt like a lot of plays, especially I think it was the Jersey game, a couple key plays, we came up with a steal and I wasn't able to make the outlet and it kind of just fell out of my hands.

"As long as I can kind of fight through it, I'll stay out there. But like I said, if I feel like it's getting worse, then maybe it's something that we need to discuss."

Chandler suffered a deep bone bruise in his wrist in the Knicks' win over the Mavericks 10 days ago. He said there's also some swelling around the nerves. Chandler was going to talk to team doctors Tuesday and see if there is anything they can do about the swelling.

Coach Mike D'Antoni seemed unaware the wrist was bothering Chandler that much and that he is considering missing games.

"I hope not," D'Antoni said. "He'll be fine. He can rest in the summertime. He's fine."

Shump, Harrellson to play

Rookies Iman Shumpert and Josh Harrellson returned to practice and D'Antoni said "they will play" Wednesday night against Cleveland. Shumpert (left knee tendinitis) missed three games and Harrellson has been out since fracturing his right wrist Jan. 21.

Although Bill Walker (elbow) remains out, the Knicks still have Baron Davis, J.R. Smith, Steve Novak and Jared Jeffries to come off the bench. But D'Antoni said it will be tough for everyone to get minutes.

"It's not humanly possible to play 12 guys in a normal rotation," he said. "Ten probably. Eleven maybe. Maybe. That's how we have to do it."