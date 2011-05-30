Walsh's contract extension talks continue

As Donnie Walsh continues to work on the future of the Knicks, his own future remains uncertain.

Both Walsh and Garden executive chairman James Dolan have pointed to June 30 -- when Walsh's contract officially expires -- as the important date. The deadline now is a month away.

"We're still talking about it," Walsh told Newsday Monday.

He wouldn't elaborate, nor would he comment on a report that said an extension will be completed this week. The NBA Finals begin Tuesday night, and the league usually frowns upon spotlight-stealing announcements from teams not involved in the series.

In the meantime, Walsh has his focus on the June 23 NBA draft. The team is hosting its first of several predraft workouts Tuesday at the MSG Training Center with a group of six players, including UCLA guard Malcolm Lee and Syracuse forward Rick Jackson, projected to be second-round picks. The Knicks don't own a second-rounder this year but could be motivated to deal for one if someone catches their attention.

Later this week, there will be others -- BYU star Jimmer Fredette is expected to work out with another group Thursday -- who will be possible targets when the Knicks make their first-round pick at 17th overall. With a relatively shallow draft, the Knicks will see as many as 40 players -- either in private workouts or in group settings -- to be totally prepared.

"We feel like there will be a number of good players available when we pick," Walsh said, "but we don't know who they're going to be."

The Knicks also are hosting a free-agent minicamp next week to look at some D-League prospects who could be candidates for a training-camp invite. The minicamp was supposed to include 7-foot center Jerome Jordan, a second-round pick whom the Knicks acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks after last year's draft, but now he is not expected to participate.

Jordan, a bit of a project who played professionally in Serbia this season (which allowed the Knicks to retain his rights rather than be forced to cut him in training camp), recently suffered appendicitis and has been sidelined.

"We would have liked to have seen him in that," Walsh said, "but I don't think he's going to be able to play."

