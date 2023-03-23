Athletes and signature moments: What plays make you instantly think of someone?

With the passing of Willis Reed at age 80 this past week, many sports fans were reminded of the “Willis Reed Game,” when the hobbled Knicks center played in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 1970 and — even though he only scored four points — was such an inspiration that the Knicks won the game handily and became champions.

Since then, whenever an injured player in any sport wills him or herself onto the field or court, it is called that athlete’s “Willis Reed moment” — even by people who were not alive when Reed limped onto the court at Madison Square Garden.

This got us thinking: What other athletes can we think of who are always associated with one moment or one play or one signature move, whether it is positive or negative?

Here’s what we came up with, separated by sport:

BASKETBALL

When you see a player . . .

Limping onto the court, refusing to sit out a big game, you think of Willis Reed.

Taking a hook shot, you think of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Driving to the hoop with his tongue out, you think of Michael Jordan. You also might think of him if a player takes the court sick (“The Flu Game.”).

Michael Jordan drives against the Knicks. Credit: Newsday/John Keating

Complaining about practice, you think of Allen Iverson.

Calling for a timeout they don’t have, you think of Chris Webber.

Air-balling a three-pointer but his teammate catches it and dunks it, you think of Dereck Whittenburg’s desperation shot/Lorenzo Charles’ buzzer-beating slam to win the 1983 men’s basketball championship.

Speaking of that North Carolina State team, when you see a coach or player running around looking for someone to celebrate a big win with, you think of coach Jim Valvano. You also think of him when someone gives an inspirational, emotional speech.

BASEBALL

When you see a player . . .

Making a basket catch, you think of Willie Mays.

Climbing the wall to rob a home run, you think of Endy Chavez.

Making an incredible throw from deep into the outfield to get a runner out at home or third base, you think of Roberto Clemente.

Waving his arms and trying to will a home run fair instead of foul, you think of Carlton Fisk.

Diving into the stands to catch a foul ball, you think of Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter makes a tremendous catch diving into stands to catch a pop fly by Boston's Trot Nixon on July 1, 2004. Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

Bashing a water cooler in the dugout, you think of Paul O'Neill.

Taking a called third strike to end a big game, you think of Carlos Beltran.

Struggling to throw the ball anywhere near the plate, you think of Steve Blass.

Struggling to throw the ball back to the pitcher, you think of Mackey Sasser.

Let a ball get by him at first base, you think of Bill Buckner.

Speaking of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, when you think of a manager who has left their pitcher on the mound for too long, you think of John McNamara’s decision . . . or another Red Sox manager, Grady Little, who did it with Pedro Martinez in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS.

When you see a fan . . . .

Reaching over at the wall and interfering with a home run, you think of Jeffrey Maier.

Jeffrey Maier deflects a fly ball by Derek Jeter during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Orioles on Oct. 9, 1996. Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

FOOTBALL

When you see a player . . .

Making a one-handed catch, you think of Odell Beckham Jr.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 23, 2014. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Running the wrong way, you think of Jim Marshall.

Suffering a serious leg injury, you think of Joe Theismann.

Who just can’t hack it with his new team, you think of Joe Namath with the Los Angeles Rams (and hope you don’t see the same with Aaron Rodgers if he comes to the Jets).

Getting caught from behind, especially near the goal line, you think of Leon Lett being tracked down by Don Beebe in the Super Bowl (if a player ever touches a ball when he’s not supposed to in the snow, you might also think of Leon Lett, too).

Whiffing on a punt, you think of Sean Landetta.

Carrying would-be tacklers, you think of Mark Bavaro.

Giving it his all at an older age, you think of Y.A. Tittle.

Going wide right on a field goal, you think of Scott Norwood. (And if you’re a Giants fan, you smile.)

Catching a pass on his helmet, you think of David Tyree. (And if you’re a Giants fan, you smile again.)

Making a blooper-reel fumble, a la Mark Sanchez's "Butt Fumble," you think of the former Jets quarterback (And Jets fans surely don't smile).

When you see a team . . .

Taking a 28-3 lead, you think about the Atlanta Falcons and their epic Super Bowl meltdown against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

When you see a coach . . .

Talking about the playoffs at the podium, you think of former Colts leader Jim Mora. “Playoffs?!”

TENNIS

When you see a player . . .

Berating an official and throwing a racket, you think of John McEnroe. “You cannot be serious!"

Pumping their fist and letting out a load roar after a big point, you think of Serena Williams.

Serena Williams during the 2013 U.S. Open. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

When you see . . .

Women playing against men, or vice versa, you think of Billie Jean King beating Bobby Riggs.

OTHER SPORTS

When you see a soccer player celebrate a penalty-kick goal by ripping their shirt off and/or falling to their knees, you think of Brandi Chastain.

When you see an injured gymnast excelling, you think of Kerri Strug.

When you see a golfer wearing a red shirt, especially on Sundays, you think of Tiger Woods.

When you see a golfer wearing some funky-looking pants, you think of John Daly.

When you see a player coming back to the arena he used to play in and get his name chanted, you think of Eddie Giacomin coming back to the Garden. Conversely, when a player returns to his old arena but hears nothing but boos from the fans, you think of John Tavares coming back to Long Island.

When you see a dramatic hockey goal in overtime of the playoffs, you think of the Rangers' Stephane Matteau . . . and of course Howie Rose's famous "Matteau! Meatteau!' call.

When you see a player who can’t handle New York, you think of Ed Whitson. And, more recently, Joey Gallo.

When you see a first pitch go awry, you think of 50 Cent or Howard Stern Show producer Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'abate.

When you see a successful championship guarantee, you think of Joe Namath and Mark Messier.

With Laura Albanese, Neil Best, Andrew Gross, Joe Manniello, Steve Popper, Tom Rock and Dave Whitehorn.