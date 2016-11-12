Willy Hernangomez: I won’t help opponents up again

BOSTON — Willy Hernangomez got the message loud and clear: Don’t help up opposing players.

Brandon Jennings pulled Hernangomez away when he reached to help up the Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on Wednesday night and got in his ear later.

“He said, ‘Willy, this is a war, so you can’t help nobody on the other team on the court,’ ” Hernangomez said. “After the game, you can go to dinner with your friends or whatever, but during the game, you can do nothing to the other team. I learned about that. I never help anybody again in the game.”

The rookie center from Spain added a caveat: He might help up a Spanish guy.

“Brandon was being Brandon,” Anthony said. “Willy was just being a friendly Spaniard, the way he is, big baby, and Brandon didn’t want that, especially at that time when you’re going to battle.”