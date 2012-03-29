Winners and losers under Mike Woodson

In the nine games since Mike Woodson took over as head coach, the Knicks are 8-1, the latest victory a dominating 108-86 win over the Magic on Wednesday. With the team finally climbing above .500, and the Woodson era an early success, let's look at who some of the winners and losers are at this point:

Winners: J.R. Smith, Baron Davis, Steve Novak

- Smith went from 8.36 points per game and 2.36 rebounds in 11 games under D'Antoni to 12.33 points per game and 4.55 rebounds in nine games with Woodson.

- Davis went from 4.60 points per game and 5.2 assists in 10 games under D'Antoni to 7.14 points per game and 7 assists in seven games with Woodson.

- Novak went from 8.26 points per game in 30 games under D'Antoni to 10.22 points per game in nine games with Woodson.

Losers: Amar'e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, Landry Fields

- Anthony went from 21.28 points per game in 32 games under D'Antoni to 16.77 points per game with Woodson.

- Stoudemire went from 22.75 points per game in 36 games under D'Antoni to 16.85 points per game with Woodson.

- Fields went from 9.92 points per game, 4.47 rebounds and 2.85 assists in 42 games under D'Antoni to 4.88 points per game, 3.55 rebounds and 1.77 assists in nine games with Woodson.

Somewhere in the middle: the Knicks

The Knicks have been an underachieving team all season, so the post-D'Antoni win streak can be looked at more as a market correction. When D'Antoni left, the Knicks were 18-24. Their expected record, based on points scored and allowed, was 21-21, so even without a coaching change the team was likely due to get on a roll. It doesn't hurt that five of the nine teams they've played since Woodson took over were below .500.

Based on their points scored and points allowed in the nine games under Woodson, the Knicks should be 6-3. They're 8-1. So if they start to lose a couple games, it's just another market correction. Considering that three of their next six games are against the Magic and Bulls, that could come sooner rather than later.

