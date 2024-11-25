SportsBasketball

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could make season debut on Monday night vs LA Clippers

Injured Boston Celtics' center Kristaps Porzingis claps for his teammates...

Injured Boston Celtics' center Kristaps Porzingis claps for his teammates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Heather Khalifa

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is on track to make his season debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers following offseason ankle surgery.

The team announced the 7-foot-2 Latvian center has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game. He had surgery to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendons in place. The issue limited him to seven playoff games during the Celtics NBA championship run last season.

The original window for his return following surgery was 5-to-6 months. But Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said before the season that they didn't want to hold to specific timeline because of the uniqueness of the injury. Now it's looking like a return before Thanksgiving.

Porzingis injured his ankle in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and missed the next two games. He returned for Game 5, contributing five points and one rebound in 16 minutes as the Celtics beat Dallas 106-88 to clinch their record 18th title. Porzingis averaged 20 points and seven rebounds in 57 games for the Celtics last season.

Boston is 14-3 this season, but has missed his presence on the inside, with teams routinely outscoring the defending champions in the paint.

He signed a $60 million, two-year extension with Boston in the summer of 2023 after the Celtics acquired him in a trade with Washington.

More NBA news

Cavaliers' unexpected 17-1 start to season also produces unexpected star: reserve guard Ty Jerome3m read
Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could make season debut on Monday night vs LA Clippers
Mitchell's 26 points help Cavs improve to 17-1, stay perfect at home with 122-108 win over Raptors1m read
Butler scores season-high 33, Heat hold off Mavericks 123-118 in OT1m read
Injured Joel Embiid, Paul George watch from the 76ers' bench once again3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME