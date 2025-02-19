SportsBasketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) works toward the basket...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday that showed Harlow displaying her engagement ring as they kissed.

Harlow, 30, appeared on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014. A mainstay of fashion week runway shows and magazine covers, she founded the sunscreen brand Cay Skin.

She has the skin condition vitiligo, which causes loss of pigmentation. She has described the condition as “a treasured part of my identity as a woman, activist and model.” Harlow was the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Kuzma, 29, joined the Bucks earlier this month in a trade-deadline deal that sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards. Kuzma played for the Wizards from 2021-25 after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

More NBA news

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama brings books to games; that's not all that makes him different3m read
Mavericks suspend unidentified employee after arrest of assistant coach Darrell Armstrong1m read
The All-Star break is almost over. It's time for the stretch run toward the NBA playoffs3m read
Former NBA player Daniel Theis joins Monaco to play in the EuroLeague

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME