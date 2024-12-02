SportsBasketball

Luka Doncic available against Trail Blazers, Mavs rule out Irving and Thompson

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic watches from the bench during...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Tyler Tate

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kyrie Irving was sidelined with shoulder soreness for the Dallas Mavericks' game Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but Luka Doncic was available after missing five game with a wrist injury.

Irving scored 30 points, including a season-high six 3-pointers, on Saturday night in the Mavericks' 106-94 victory at the Utah Jazz. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points a game.

Doncic, last season's NBA scoring leader, is averaging a team-leading 28.1 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Klay Thompson, who is day-to-day with a left foot injury, was also unavailable for the Mavericks. Center Dereck Lively II was sidelined because of a hyperextended right knee, and Naji Marshall was ill.

Dallas had won seven of its last eight going into the game against Portland.

_

More NBA news

VanVleet has season-high 38 to lead Rockets to 119-116 win over Thunder1m read
Mitchell scores 35, Cavs end Celtics' winning streak with 115-111 win in matchup of East's elite1m read
Luka Doncic available against Trail Blazers, Mavs rule out Irving and Thompson
Barrett scores 37, Barnes adds 23 points and 10 rebounds as Raptors beat Heat 119-1161m read
Magic beat Nets for second win over Brooklyn in 3 days1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME