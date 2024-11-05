SportsBasketball

Lakers star Anthony Davis hurts left ankle in loss to Pistons, another blow for oft-injured center

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) guards Los Angeles Lakers...

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Lakers star Anthony Davis injured his left ankle late in Los Angeles' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night

“Landed on the spot that's been killing me,” the NBA's leading scorer said softly after Detroit's 115-103 victory.

Davis went up for a layup and after being fouled by Pistons center Jalen Duren, he tumbled down to the court and grabbed his left ankle.

“I've been managing it since last summer,” he said.

Davis stayed in the game and continued to score, finishing with 37 points a game after he had a season-high 38 points in a win at Toronto.

The 31-year-old Davis is scoring a league-high 32.6 points, coming off an outstanding season in which the oft-injured center played in a career-high 76 games.

Two hours before tipoff in Detroit, he was one of two Lakers warming up with shooting drills.

“He's a pro's pro,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "There’s a reason why he’s had the career he’s had and why he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame. It’s not just because of raw talent, but because he’s a worker and loves the game.”

Los Angeles closes a five-game trip Wednesday night at Memphis.

More NBA news

Clippers overcome 26-point deficit for their 1st victory at Intuit Dome2m read
Paul George returns from knee injury to make 76ers debut, scoring 15 points in loss to Suns1m read
Kevin Durant lifts Suns past Philadelphia 118-116, spoiling Paul George's 76ers debut1m read
Powell scores 23, Clippers rally from 26-point deficit to beat Spurs 113-1041m read
Westbrook scores 21 points, Jokic has a triple-double and the Nuggets beat the Raptors 121-1191m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME