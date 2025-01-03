SportsBasketball

Lakers star Anthony Davis sits out against Portland to rest sprained left ankle

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, frint right, drives against...

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, frint right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, left, and forward Dean Wade, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night to rest his sprained left ankle, missing only his second game of the season.

The Lakers (18-14) also ruled out point guard Gabe Vincent due to a left oblique strain about three hours before they tipped off at home against Portland.

Davis played in 31 of the Lakers' first 32 games this season despite an assortment of aches and injuries, including a significant eye poke earlier this season. He sprained his ankle during the Lakers' victory at Golden State on Christmas, but the big man kept playing on the injury through the holiday period.

Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game in his 13th NBA season.

