SportsBasketball

LeBron James will sit out the Lakers' game against Indiana to rest his sore left ankle

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scores a basket against...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scores a basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers ' game against Indiana on Saturday to rest his sore left ankle.

The Lakers announced the decision about four hours before they hosted the Pacers.

The 40-year-old James has been outstanding in recent weeks for the Lakers (30-19), who have won four straight and 10 of 12 despite trading center Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic last weekend. Although dealing with regular ankle pain, James hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 28 against Sacramento, and he has missed only four games this season.

Doncic also is missing the game against Indiana while he finishes his recovery from a strained left calf. The Slovenian superstar is expected to make his Lakers debut Monday against Utah.

James is averaging 29.0 points, 9.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds over the past seven games. He became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points when he dropped 42 in a win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

James is a record 21-time All-Star selection who was chosen first overall in the team draft for the competition in San Francisco next weekend. The Lakers have two more games before All-Star weekend, playing a home-and-home set with Utah.

Mark Williams, the center acquired by the Lakers from Charlotte this week, is listed as questionable to play against the Pacers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with fans after...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with fans after defeating the Golden State Warriors, during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

More NBA news

LeBron James will sit out the Lakers' game against Indiana to rest his sore left ankle
Booker scores 47 points, Allen forces OT with 3-pointer at buzzer in Suns' 135-127 win over Jazz1m read
The Suns' Big 3 is still together after the trade deadline, so the search for success continues2m read
Chet Holmgren returns for NBA-best Thunder after missing nearly 3 months2m read
Jalen Williams leads Thunder past Raptors 121-109 as Chet Holmgren returns from injury1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME