Luka Doncic donates $500,000 for wildfire relief ahead of his possible debut with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic began the possible day of his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers by donating $500,000 to fire recovery efforts in his new community.

The Slovenian superstar was listed as questionable for the Lakers' home game against Utah on Monday night. Coach JJ Redick said last week that he thought Doncic would be ready to debut at home against the Jazz for the Lakers, who acquired him just over a week ago from the Dallas Mavericks in a seismic trade for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Doncic hasn't played in a game since Christmas because of a strained left calf, but he participated in practice with his new team last week.

He also made an immediate impression on Los Angeles by donating money to help with the damage caused by the rampant wildfires that devastated parts of Southern California last month — including Pacific Palisades, where Redick's home was lost.

“It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires as I landed in LA,” Doncic wrote on his Luka Doncic Foundation's social media channels. "I can't believe it, and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play.

“To everyone affected by these fires: we're here to help, now and for the long haul.”

Doncic signed his note: “Your new neighbor.”

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Luka Doncic talk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Doncic's initial donation is being made to the Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. He also plans to donate “significant additional funding over the next two years” with a focus on rebuilding children's play spaces, according to a spokesperson.

The Lakers are playing outstanding basketball even before they added Doncic, last season's NBA scoring champion and a five-time All-NBA selection. Los Angeles has won five straight and 11 of 13 after Austin Reaves scored a career-high 45 points to lead the Lakers past Indiana 124-117 on Sunday without Doncic or LeBron James, who sat out to rest his sore ankle.

Doncic has watched three straight Lakers victories from their bench since arriving in Los Angeles a week ago. He saw Reaves' decimation of the Pacers while sitting next to the 40-year-old James, a player often described by Doncic as his idol.