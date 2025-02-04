When will Luka Doncic debut with the Lakers? Soon, but not before his calf strain is totally healed

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic has altered the future of a franchise that had been trying to squeeze one more championship run out of 40-year-old LeBron James’ partnership with Anthony Davis.

The Lakers’ next decade suddenly looks much brighter with Doncic at center stage, and they could even contend for a ring this year if Doncic makes a quick connection with James. It's even more possible if the Lakers can acquire a center to fill the massive void left by Davis.

Any big finish to this season will begin only after Doncic returns to full strength and makes his Lakers debut, however.

The 25-year-old Slovenian scorer hasn't played since Christmas, and his absence has been long enough to preclude him from qualifying for the All-NBA team, which he has made in the past five consecutive seasons.

What is Luka's injury?

Doncic strained his left calf late in the second quarter of the Mavericks’ loss to Minnesota. The injury was serious enough to leave Doncic stuck downcourt while play went on without him before he limped to the locker room.

Doncic missed the Mavs' next 19 games — and he had been back in Dallas’ lineup for only two games before his latest injury. He had missed the Mavs’ previous two games with a bruised left heel. Doncic has played in 70 games in a season just once since his rookie year in 2018-19.

When should fans expect Luka to play?

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Doncic will participate in 5-on-5 practice drills Wednesday. After that workout, the Lakers will work with Doncic's personal training team to formulate a return plan.

From left to right, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Luka Doncic, and head coach JJ Redick pose for photos during an introductory NBA basketball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Both Doncic and the Lakers seem certain he’ll be in uniform soon, hinting it could be before the Lakers finish their current stretch of four games in Los Angeles over the next seven days.

But Doncic said he has been trying to treat this injury seriously after he routinely played through minor past injuries, sometimes to his detriment.

“For the first time, I took my time (to) get it to heal 100%,” Doncic said of his return. “Other times, I think I just wanted to go back to the court playing basketball, and I really (wouldn't) be healthy 100%. This time I just took my time, which was the normal amount of time to get back to 100%.”

The Lakers have time to do things right, since there are still 34 games left in the regular season after they visit the Clippers on Tuesday night.

From left to right, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Markieff Morris, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and head coach JJ Redick poses for photos during an introductory NBA basketball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

“We're going to take it one day at a time just to make sure that the calf injury is in a good and safe place,” Pelinka said. “I would truly say at this point that he's day to day. We're going to take it one step at a time, but if (everything) goes well and Luca feels good and confident, he'll be in a game soon.”

What will the Lakers look like with Luka?

Their new superstar is almost certain to start alongside versatile Austin Reaves in the backcourt. He would take the spot recently held by Max Christie, the young 3-and-D wing traded alongside Davis to the Mavericks.

Christie moved into the Lakers’ starting lineup on Dec. 8. Los Angeles hasn't made extensive use of a traditional point guard since trading D'Angelo Russell on Dec. 29, although veteran Gabe Vincent is usually in the rotation.

James and Reaves initiate much of the Lakers' offense, but Doncic clearly will have the ball in his hands constantly. Contrary to some pundits' opinions, that should be quite pleasing to James, who has voiced his desire to play off-ball more this season.

The most obvious place to put James and Doncic together is in pick-and-roll sets. JJ Redick, who played alongside Doncic in Dallas, is undoubtedly salivating at the prospect of scheming plays for these two supreme playmakers and creative scorers.

As for the Lakers' defense? Without Davis protecting the rim, they'll take an enormous step backward. It isn't tough to imagine James and Doncic simply trying to outscore most teams — and this duo will often have the talent to do it.