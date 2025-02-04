SportsBasketball

Luka Doncic joins the Lakers after his trade from the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Los Angeles...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/LM Otero

By The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Luka Doncic has officially joined the Lakers after the Dallas Mavericks sent the superstar scorer to Los Angeles in a seismic trade.

Doncic and general manager Rob Pelinka met with the media Tuesday morning at the Lakers' training complex.

The Lakers traded Anthony Davis and Max Christie in a three-team deal to acquire Doncic, who won his first scoring title last season before leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals. Doncic is a five-time All-NBA selection.

Stars of Doncic's age and accomplishments are almost never traded, but Dallas decided to move on from its 25-year-old centerpiece — and the Lakers eagerly accepted. The trade shocked the sports world, leaving many Mavs fans furious — including Doncic's father, Sasa, who said his son “absolutely did not deserve this.”

Doncic hasn't played since Christmas because of a calf strain, but he is thought to be close to a return to the court. The Lakers have four games in the Los Angeles area in the next seven days, including a road game against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Lakers also acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the trade with Dallas.

