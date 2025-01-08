SportsBasketball

Mavericks end 5-game losing streak with a 118-97 victory over Lakers

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives against Los Angeles...

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Quinten Grimes had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game skid with a 118-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Grimes matched his career high with six 3-pointers on 6-for-11 shooting. P.J. Washington shot 9 for 14 and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Mavs, who shot 52% (18 of 38) from the field.

The Mavericks ended their losing streak without their top scorers. Luka Doncic has been out with a left calf strain since Dec. 25, and Kyrie Irving has been sidelined the past two games with a bulging disk in his back.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 21 points and 12 rebounds. LeBron James added 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Los Angeles lost its second straight and for the third time in five games.

Takeaways

Lakers: Los Angeles was 11 of 35 from 3-point range and shot 45% overall from the field. The Lakers were outrebounded 44-33 and trailed by as many as 21 points.

Mavericks: Dallas hadn’t lost six consecutive games since Jan. 23-Feb. 1, 2021.

Key moment

The Mavs finished the first half on an 11-0 run to take a five-point lead. They kept it going early in the third quarter, building a 16-point advantage with three minutes remaining in the period.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives past Los Angeles...

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

Key stat

The Mavericks' reserves outscored the Lakers bench 50-25, including 38 combined points from Grimes and Jaden Hardy.

Up next

The Lakers start a five-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

More NBA news

Mavericks end 5-game losing streak with a 118-97 victory over Lakers1m read
LaMelo Ball scores 32 points as Hornets defeat Suns 115-104 to snap 10-game losing streak1m read
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic sidelined for game against Celtics due to illness1m read
Green scores 22 of his 29 in 3rd quarter as Rockets down Wizards 135-1121m read
Zion Williamson returns to the Pelicans' lineup against the Timberwolves after missing 27 games1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME